Venus Concept Says Venus Bliss MAX System Gets Medical Device License From Health Canada

(RTTNews) - Medical aesthetic technology firm Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) announced Monday that it has received a medical device license issued by Health Canada to market the Venus Bliss MAX system in Canada.

The Venus Bliss MAX was first available in the U.S. in early 2022 and subsequently offered in approved jurisdictions around the world.

The Venus Bliss MAX is a 3-in-1 body shaping solution featuring three of Venus Concept's market leading technologies in one complete platform.

The platform includes diode laser for Fat Reduction treatments, Venus' proprietary (MP)2 applicator that combines Multi-Polar Radio Frequency with Pulsed Electro Magnetic Fields and advanced VariPulse technology for Cellulite Reduction and Skin treatments, and the FlexMax EMS applicators for Muscle Toning and Conditioning.