VEON Bonds to Re-Enter CEMBI and JACI Indices

Amsterdam, 27 September 2024 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that the VEON Holdings B.V. notes due November 2027 (the "2027 Notes”) are expected to be included in the J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Indices (CEMBI, JACI and JSEG) at the end of September 2024.



"VEON represents a unique opportunity for international investors to participate to the growth opportunity in Central and South Asia. Inclusion of VEON’s 2027 Notes in the J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Indices is undoubtedly a positive development for the company and its investors. I am pleased by the important progress we have made this year to make the VEON story more attractive for investors and I once again want to thank our bondholders for their trust and continued support,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.

The CEMBI index was launched by J.P. Morgan in 2007 and is a benchmark index that tracks US-dollar denominated corporate bonds issued by emerging market companies. It consists of a liquid basket of corporate bond issues from emerging markets, typically made up of around 80 bonds from 60 issuers and 16 countries. The J.P. Morgan Asia Credit Index (JACI) is an all inclusive benchmark that tracks liquid, US-dollar denominated debt instruments issued out of the Asia ex-Japan region.

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com

This release contains "forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the inclusion of the 2027 Notes in the J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Indices. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

