Vera Reports Positive Data In Phase 2b ORIGIN Clinical Trial OLE In IgA Nephropathy; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on serious immunologic diseases, announced Thursday positive 72-week data from the open label extension or OLE period of its Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial of atacicept in participants with IgA nephropathy or IgAN.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Vera shares were gaining more than 11 percent to trade at $18.90.

The company noted that in aggregate, the 72-week data with atacicept are consistent with a profile of true disease modification in IgAN.

After completing the 36-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled period of the Phase 2b ORIGIN trial, all participants were eligible to receive atacicept 150 mg in the OLE. Of the 116 randomized participants, 106 completed 72 weeks.

These participants treated with atacicept for 72 weeks demonstrated a 62 percent reduction in Gd-IgA1, a reduction in the percentage of participants with hematuria to 19 percent, and a 48 percent reduction in UPCR in the per-protocol or PP analysis, the company noted.

Marshall Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Therapeutics, said, "We are thrilled to present this package of positive new data from the OLE of the Phase 2b ORIGIN clinical trial during our R&D Day, which will be held today in New York. We believe these data further support our belief that atacicept has the disruptive potential to stand out as a disease-modifying treatment for patients with IgAN."

The company said the ongoing pivotal ORIGIN 3 trial is well underway, with enrollment on track to be completed in the second half of this year.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com