Verimatrix and TELUS Team Up to Showcase First-of-Its Kind Piracy Protections for New Optik TV at IBC 2023

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, will showcase how Verimatrix Streamkeeper was integrated with the next generation of TELUS’ Optik TV platform to create an advanced, industrial-scale video content delivery platform that uniquely prevents video piracy and keeps valuable entertainment secure at IBC 2023.

TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company, needed to securely deliver premium video content across platforms to millions of Canadian customers. They deployed the Verimatrix Streamkeeper platform, which combines Multi-DRM, advanced anti-piracy protections and analytics in a single scalable solution. This enabled robust security for video on demand (VOD) and live content while optimizing operations. Verimatrix Streamkeeper supports a range of Digital Rights Management (DRMs) and integrations to work across TELUS's delivery network, including set-top boxes, mobile apps, and web streaming. The cloud-based architecture brings efficiency, flexibility, and failover capabilities. Together, Verimatrix and TELUS created an innovative solution with a usage-based model to enable TELUS to confidently distribute premium video experiences today and in the future across its hybrid cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

Geartech Technologies also served as an invaluable partner in the anti-piracy and content protection solution for TELUS. As a distributor and supplier of innovative broadcast solutions, Geartech leveraged their expertise to recommend Verimatrix as the ideal provider to help TELUS ensure protection of their digital assets.

Streamlined integration and a smooth migration path were unwavering requirements for Tom Linder, Director of Content & Consumer DevOps at TELUS:

"We couldn't be more excited to bring our new content delivery solution to market. The team has worked tirelessly to create a truly next-gen content and digital life platform, and we needed a partner who not only shared our vision, but who could listen, adapt, customize and suggest the best path forward. By integrating Verimatrix Streamkeeper's layered approach to security, we have an incredibly powerful and future-proof system that will serve our customers well for years to come."

"It has been exciting to work with TELUS to deploy their next-generation TV and over the top streaming platform,” said Sofia Regojo, Chief Revenue Officer at Verimatrix. "Partnering with fellow innovators such as TELUS means leveraging each other's expertise to push boundaries and achieve more together. It means having open conversations to inspire new ideas and constructively challenging each other to find the best path forward. Most importantly, it means maintaining a shared vision to create solutions that truly make a difference.”

"Piracy continues evolving in smart, unpredictable ways," said Maria Malinkowitsch, Senior Product Manager for Streamkeeper at Verimatrix. "Safeguarding content is no longer enough. Today’s modern solutions must also secure vulnerable edges, at scale, and include real-time cybersecurity countermeasures that won't affect the viewer experience."

The two companies will appear on a panel discussion together at IBC 2023 taking place September 17 in Amsterdam and moderated by Andy Waltenspiel, a broadcast industry veteran. Additionally, an innovation story video will be featured at the Verimatrix IBC booth #1.D81.

About Verimatrix

