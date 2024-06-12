Verimatrix Named a Technology Leader in SPARK Matrix: In-App Protection Q1 2024 Report

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it was once again named a technology leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its SPARK Matrix: In- App Protection, Q1 2024 report.

Providing a competitive analysis and rankings within the in-app protection sector, the latest SPARK Matrix report offers an analysis of global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. Verimatrix was also previously named a technology leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its 2023 SPARK Matrix for In-App Protection report, making today’s announcement the company’s second such recognition for its award-winning Verimatrix XTD mobile app security solution as well as its unique shielding, threat detection and response capabilities.

Ayush Patidar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Verimatrix’s Extended Threat Defense™ platform offers a complete solution for securing mobile apps and alerting security teams to potential threats proactively. Its key differentiator is zero code app telemetry, enabling swift deployment of app protection without redevelopment and extending threat monitoring to all devices, even unmanaged devices like smartphones. This advanced technology delivers EDR-like threat signals at the consumer device level, appealing to brands aiming to improve their endpoint detection and response capabilities. Verimatrix empowers customers with a comprehensive security solution, ensuring they can act swiftly to mitigate risks and secure their digital assets. Verimatrix has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: In-App Protection, Q1 2024," adds Ayush.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in technology excellence and customer impact by SPARK Matrix Report for the second year in a row,” said Tom Powledge, Head of Cybersecurity Business for Verimatrix. "This underscores our commitment to providing the latest innovations that make sure a mobile app’s security posture remains continually strong – with the visibility needed to both prevent and detect threats before they can cause harm or reputational damage. Verimatrix is proud to protect the applications that drive the digital economy.”

Verimatrix XTD employs advanced obfuscation, anti-tamper, and environmental checks to shield Android and iOS mobile apps from attack. Its extensive suite of cybersecurity capabilities spans mobile, embedded, desktop, and web platforms, including browsers, JavaScript, various frameworks, and libraries. By harnessing AI and ML for continuous threat intelligence, XTD ensures real-time surveillance, empowering organizations to quickly detect and respond to emerging threats, particularly for applications on "unmanaged" consumer devices that are connected but not controlled by traditional IT means.

To learn more about Verimatrix XTD, visit www.verimatrix.com/cybersecurity/verimatrix-xtd.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

