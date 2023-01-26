Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform Marks Its First Year with Billions of Video Viewership Licenses Served

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform quickly reached billions of delivered video viewership licenses in less than a year since its launch. The company also debuts key enhancements that provide even greater value to media companies, content owners, streaming media providers and operators.

As a single pane of glass experience, the Verimatrix platform secures enterprises by protecting and monitoring their content, applications and devices through a streamlined cloud-based solution that brings a highly noticeable combination of cost savings and efficiency while also maximizing agility for the content delivery process. Newly released enhancements include:

Full Verimatrix XTD integration, including App Shield and threat monitoring – offering unmatched visibility into potentially dangerous enterprise threat blind spots

Integration for Splunk, IBM, QRadar and Elastic Security, allowing users’ SOCs to investigate alerts and related data more deeply

Enhanced support for premium video on demand (PVOD) and its associated encryption requirements – new Common Media Application Format (CMAF) support helps lower costs with an "encode and encrypt once, deliver many” approach

Support for the widest variety of encoder applications and Content Protection Information Exchange Format (CPIX), enabling a seamless connection with the Verimatrix Platform and providing enhanced support for authentication

Cloud-based content protection monitoring capabilities are now available through the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS), offering the option of best of cloud-enabled monitoring capabilities to on-premises Verimatrix customers

"Verimatrix is committed to arming customers with the latest technologies that protect their revenues and make scaling easy as well as cost effective,” said Sebastian Braun, head of streaming at Verimatrix. "The release of our platform enhancements fittingly coincides with the milestone of delivering billions of video viewership licenses within the first year of its launch, as they reflect our position as a top innovator that specializes in integrating cybersecurity and anti-piracy technologies in such a way that we serve as a business enablement and growth solution.”

Strategic partners such as encoders, players, middleware vendors and content delivery networks (CDNs) can connect their services to the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform to enable free trials, provide faster onboardings, and assist joint customers to improve their bottom line. For more information on the platform, visit www.verimatrix.com/platform.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005536/en/