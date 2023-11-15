Verimatrix XTD Wins Gold TITAN Business Award for Cybersecurity

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD) solution for mobile apps won a gold TITAN Business Award in this year’s cybersecurity category.

A program dedicated to recognizing excellence and innovation in the world of business, the TITAN Business Awards are organized by the International Award Associate (IAA) and are judged by senior-level industry executives that score nominees on criteria including innovation and growth. Verimatrix XTD stands as a unique zero-code threat defense platform with monitoring that illuminates cyberthreats and fraud signals for Android and iOS apps, including all connected devices, including unmanaged consumer devices such as smartphones.

Verimatrix XTD at a glance:

Android and iOS app protection

Zero code integration enabling faster time to market

In-app and connected device threat detection

Collaborative AI/ML and human threat investigations

Incident response service by Verimatrix data scientists

Regulatory compliance

"It’s an honor to be named a gold winner in the TITAN Business Awards program, as we are committed to arming businesses with the best possible mobile app security technology that proactively puts app owners in the driver’s seat in regard to their security posture,” said Tom Powledge, head of the cybsersecurity at Verimatrix. "XTD offers powerful app hardening and visibility into potential cyber threats – helping to prevent attacks, data loss and reputational damage.”

"In this second season, we are deeply impressed by the overwhelming response and the consistently outstanding entries," noted Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "We take great pride in our role as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to highlight their accomplishments. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the winners for their well-deserved accolades."

For more information on Verimatrix XTD or to schedule a call with a Verimatrix cybersecurity specialist, visit www.VerimatrixCybersecurity.com.

For a full list of winners and more information on the TITAN Business Awards, visit www.thetitanawards.com/winner.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

