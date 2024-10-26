|
26.10.2024 11:42:00
Verizon Just Gave Good News to Income Investors Who Love Its Ultra-High Dividend Yield
Many investors didn't like Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) third-quarter update on Tuesday. That's obvious from Verizon stock sinking around 5% after the telecommunications giant reported its Q3 results. But some investors should be pleased with Verizon's latest update. Why? The company just gave good news to income investors who love its ultra-high dividend yield of nearly 6.5%.Verizon announced Q3 revenue of $33.3 billion, flat year over year and slightly under the consensus estimate of $33.5 billion. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.19. Although this result was down from adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 in the prior-year period, it narrowly topped the average analysts' estimate of $1.18 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Verizon Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones fällt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Verizon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Verizon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)