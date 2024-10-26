26.10.2024 11:42:00

Verizon Just Gave Good News to Income Investors Who Love Its Ultra-High Dividend Yield

Many investors didn't like Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) third-quarter update on Tuesday. That's obvious from Verizon stock sinking around 5% after the telecommunications giant reported its Q3 results. But some investors should be pleased with Verizon's latest update. Why? The company just gave good news to income investors who love its ultra-high dividend yield of nearly 6.5%.Verizon announced Q3 revenue of $33.3 billion, flat year over year and slightly under the consensus estimate of $33.5 billion. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.19. Although this result was down from adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 in the prior-year period, it narrowly topped the average analysts' estimate of $1.18 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

