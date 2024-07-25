|
25.07.2024 13:30:00
Verizon Shares Fall Despite Climb in Wireless Revenue. Is It Time to Buy the Stock on the Dip?
Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) were falling after the wireless company reported mixed second-quarter earnings results. Its stock remains up more than 20% over the past year, but it is now up only modestly year to date, underperforming the strong year-to-date performance of the S&P 500.Let's take a closer look at Verizon's most recent results, its valuation and dividend, and whether now is a good time to buy the stock on this recent dip.For the second quarter, Verizon saw its revenue rise 0.6% to $32.8 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell from $1.21 a year ago to $1.15. Its adjusted EPS came in line with analyst expectations, while revenue came up short of the $33.1 billion consensus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) edged up 2.5% to $12.3 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
