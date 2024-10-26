|
26.10.2024 23:45:00
Verizon Shares Sink Despite Strong Subscriber Growth. Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Despite seeing solid wireless subscriber growth, shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) fell after the company posted yet another overall mixed report. Nonetheless, the stock is still up over 30% over the past year, although up just over 10% year to date. Investors continue to be drawn to the stock for its robust dividend. The stock currently has a forward dividend yield of about 6.5%. Let's take dive into Verizon's third-quarter results to see why the stock fell and whether now is a good time to buy the stock on the dip. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
