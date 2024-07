Versus Systems Announces Strategic Restructuring; Names Curtis Wolfe Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Versus Systems (VS) announced the appointment of Curtis Wolfe as new Interim Chief Executive Officer. The Board accepted the resignations of Matthew Pierce, CEO and Director, Craig Finster, CFO, and Keyvan Penman, Chairman, and independent directors Michelle Gahagan and Shannon Pruitt.

Curtis Wolfe, Interim CEO of Versus Systems, said: "We will conduct a thorough review of the company's technologies, product line-up, client platforms, and the market to position the company to deliver secure and immersive gaming experiences that exceed the expectations of our global customer base. We will be evaluating strategic partnerships with companies whose technologies complement ours and create opportunities for mutually beneficial growth."