VEYER Announces Opening of New Direct Import Facility in Savannah, Ga.

VEYER, a leading fulfillment and distribution company, today announced the opening of its new direct import and deconsolidation center in Savannah, Ga. The facility will play a crucial role in supply chain efficiency by breaking down freight and shipping it to nearby locations.

Previously operating nearby in a third-party location, VEYER is taking the final step in its project to transition all warehouses to VEYER-operated locations.

"The opening of our Savannah facility marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth plan,” said VEYER President, John Gannfors. "By streamlining our supply chain operations and controlling every aspect of our warehouses, we can deliver greater efficiencies and cost savings to our customers.”

Occupying 157,000 square feet of the 500,000-square-foot building, the new Savannah location will primarily house bulky items such as furniture and other large products and employ 12 dedicated individuals. The facility will support five nearby fulfillment centers and cross docks, including locations in Buford, Ga., and Orlando, Fla.

This new facility is one of four direct import centers operated by VEYER, with other locations spread throughout the United States in Garden Grove, Calif., Grand Prairie, Texas, and Newville, Pa. In total, VEYER operates 40 fulfillment centers across North America.

About VEYER

After nearly four decades spent perfecting a supply chain network under the Office Depot umbrella (now The ODP Corporation, NASDAQ:ODP), VEYER was formed and has become a premier provider of eCommerce fulfillment and omnichannel distribution services, renowned for its reliability, flexibility, scalability, and innovative technology. Customers rely on VEYER to boost revenue through high service levels, like >99.9% order accuracy, and enhanced customer experience, while also cultivating operational efficiencies with rapid ROI cost reductions, optimized inventory and cash-flow management.

