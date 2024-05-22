VF Corp Names Paul Vogel CFO

(RTTNews) - VF Corporation (VFC), Wednesday announced the appointment of Paul Vogel as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 8, 2024.

He will succeed Matt Puckett, who as previously announced, will be stepping down.

He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Spotify Technology S.A., the most popular audio streaming subscription service, where he dramatically improved the financial health of the company. During his tenure as CFO, Spotify's revenue nearly doubled, users more than doubled, and the company achieved expanded operating margins and free cash flow.

"We're excited to welcome Paul to VF and look forward to his contributions to our leadership team as we reset the VF business and ignite growth across our brand portfolio," said Bracken Darrell, VF's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Paul's extensive operational and financial expertise at a global, consumer-oriented company, and his deep knowledge of finance and the capital markets, will be valuable as we continue to strengthen VF's financial positioning and drive the Company's return to profitable growth."