06.08.2024 22:25:27
VF Corp Q1 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$258.886 million, or -$0.67 per share. This compares with -$57.425 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.33 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $1.907 billion from $2.086 billion last year.
VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$258.886 Mln. vs. -$57.425 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.67 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.907 Bln vs. $2.086 Bln last year.
