17.07.2024 14:47:53

VF To Sell Supreme Brand To EssilorLuxottica For $1.5 Bln In Cash; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - V.F. Corp. (VFC) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its skating brand, Supreme to EssilorLuxottica, a French manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic lenses, for $1.5 billion in cash. Following this announcement, the stock increased by 9% in pre-market trading.

Bracken Darrell, President and CEO of VF, stated that this deal provides greater financial flexibility and supports their long-term growth strategy and debt management, even though the sale of Supreme is projected to negatively impact VF's earnings per share in fiscal 2025.

The Supreme brand operates primarily through digital channels and has 17 stores across the U.S., Asia, and Europe.

The transaction is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024, pending customary closing procedures and regulatory approvals.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $15.51, up 9.07%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu V.F. Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu V.F. Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

V.F. Corp. 13,10 4,58% V.F. Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen