Viad Corp Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

November 15: 15 th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference – The Statler in Dallas, Texas

– The Statler in Dallas, Texas November 21: Furey Research Partners 2023 Hidden Gems Conference – Virtual

– Virtual November 27 – 28: UBS Global Technology Conference – The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona

– The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona November 29: Wells Fargo 7 th Annual TMT Summit – The Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California

– The Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California December 7: 2023 Truist Securities Gaming, Lodging, Leisure & Restaurants Summit – The Encore Boston Harbor in Boston, Massachusetts

An updated investor presentation will be posted on our website at www.viad.com on Wednesday, November 15th by 8 a.m. Eastern Time. At 3:50 p.m. Central Time on November 15th, management will deliver a webcasted presentation at the Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference that can be accessed through the "Investors” section of our website.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI), is a leading global provider of extraordinary experiences, including hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Our business strategy focuses on delivering extraordinary experiences for our teams, clients and guests, and significant and sustainable growth and above-market returns for our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Nevada, and Montana in the United States, in and around Banff, Jasper, and Vancouver in Canada, and in Reykjavik, Iceland. Pursuit’s collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places.

GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers through two reportable segments, Spiro and GES Exhibitions. Spiro is an experiential marketing agency that partners with leading brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. GES Exhibitions is a global exhibition services company that partners with leading exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows with teams throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.viad.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231109506571/en/