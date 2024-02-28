|
Viad Corp Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences
Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- March 13: BofA Securities 2024 Consumer & Retail Conference – 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida
- March 15: J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum – Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada
An updated investor presentation will be posted on our website at www.viad.com on Wednesday, March 13th by 8 a.m. Eastern Time.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI), is a leading provider of extraordinary experiences, including attractions, hospitality, exhibition management services, and experiential marketing through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Our business strategy focuses on delivering extraordinary experiences for our teams, clients and guests, and significant and sustainable growth and above-market returns for our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.
Pursuit is an attractions and hospitality company that owns and operates a collection of inspiring and unforgettable experiences in iconic destinations. Pursuit’s elevated hospitality experiences enable visitors to discover and connect with world-class attractions, distinctive lodges, and engaging tours in stunning national parks and renowned global travel locations, in addition to experiencing our collection of Flyover Attractions in the vibrant cities of Vancouver, Reykjavik, Las Vegas, and Chicago (opening March 2024).
GES is an exhibition management and experiential marketing company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world’s leading event organizers and brands through two reportable segments, GES Exhibitions and Spiro. GES Exhibitions is a global exhibition and trade show management business that partners with leading exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows with teams throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Spiro is a global experiential marketing agency that partners with leading brands around the world to manage and elevate their experiential marketing activities, bonding brand and customer.
For more information, visit www.viad.com.
