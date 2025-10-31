Graphite Aktie
WKN DE: A1J7XB / ISIN: US38870V1089
|
31.10.2025 23:59:47
Vianode to build $2B synthetic graphite plant in Ontario
Norwegian battery materials producer Vianode announced Friday that its first large-scale production facility for low-emission synthetic anode graphite will be developed in Ontario, Canada. Synthetic graphite is an essential component in lithium-ion batteries and is critical for a range of defence and industrial applications. Vianode’s production facility was featured as part of Canada’s leadership in the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance and will contribute to the diversification of resilient, domestic supply chains.The project is structured as a phased, multi‑billion‑dollar investment, starting with an initial investment of over C$2 billion ($1.4 billion). Over time, planned expansions will bring total capacity to as much as 150,000 tons annually, the company said.“North American supply chains are heavily reliant on graphite sourced from China for lithium-ion batteries, defence technologies, nuclear technology and more,” Vianode CEO Burkhard Straube said in a news release.“A large-scale facility in Ontario delivering high-performance anode graphite solutions will provide Canada with domestic capacity that will make supply chains more resilient,” Straube said. “This scalable project is a key building block that aligns with recent shifts in trade policy and supports our ambition to be a leading and trusted supplier for G7 supply chains.” Vianode’s planned facility will establish a resilient and sustainable battery supply chain in North America and enhance the region’s access to strategic materials, in addition to creating around 300 highly skilled jobs in the initial phase and up to 1000 at full capacity.“Canada is proud to support Vianode in advancing critical mineral development that aligns with our national priorities and international commitments, and proud they chose Canada for North America’s first large-scale low-emission synthetic graphite production facility,” Tim Hogdson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources said. “Through the Critical Minerals Production Alliance, we are working with trusted partners to deploy sovereign tools, mobilize investments and financing, and secure offtake arrangements to accelerate the development of secure, resilient critical minerals supply chains,” Hogdson said. “These minerals will power the clean energy transition, strengthen our defence and manufacturing capabilities, and position Canada as a trusted supplier to our allies.” Vianode said its planned facility will establish a resilient and sustainable battery supply chain in North America and enhance the region’s access to strategic materials, in addition to creating around 300 highly skilled jobs in the initial phase and up to 1000 at full capacity.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
