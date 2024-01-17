Viant Integrates with PurpleLab™

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), the leading people-based advertising technology company, today announced a new integration with PurpleLab™, a healthcare analytics company that holds one of the largest medical and pharmaceutical claims databases in the US, to create an unparalleled measurement solution for healthcare marketers.

With the healthcare industry constituting a substantial 17% of the U.S. GDP1 and healthcare spending in digital advertising set to grow at double-digit rates2, the need for a robust measurement solution is paramount for healthcare marketers. Viant's integration with PurpleLab™ promises to empower healthcare brands and advertisers by providing access to closed-loop, de-identified measurement and reporting all in a single platform.

"Both Viant and PurpleLab continue to innovate, particularly in the areas of data, cookieless measurement, and analytics, and this integration will enable healthcare brands to better optimize their campaigns and gain valuable insights for prescription optimization, healthcare providers, and physician-level data,” said Tara Nanda, Vice President, Addressable Strategy and Activation at KINESSO.

Through this integration, Viant will provide advertisers with advanced healthcare analytics, leveraging PurpleLab's extensive claims database, HealthNexus, their expertise in evaluating provider performance, and Viant’s cookieless Household ID. The result will be a comprehensive and sophisticated measurement solution aggregating prescription optimization, healthcare providers (HCP), and physician-level data.

"PurpleLab is excited to partner with Viant. Our integration will give healthcare brands and advertisers access to an advanced measurement solution, enabling them to make more informed decisions, reshape campaign messaging, target more effectively, and drive better patient outcomes in the healthcare industry,” said Mark Brosso, founder and CEO of PurpleLab.

ABOUT VIANT

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading people-based, advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In the past year, Viant was recognized by G2 as a Leader in the DSP category and as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, earned Great Place to Work® certification, and became a founding member of Ad Net Zero. Viant’s Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook are also past recipients of EY’s Entrepreneurs of the Year award. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

ABOUT PURPLELAB

PurpleLab™ is a healthcare analytics company with a mission to spur value-driven innovation across the healthcare continuum. HealthNexus™, the company's no-code analytics platform empowers life science, payers, providers, and other healthcare stakeholders to develop real-world evidence (RWE) that novel therapeutics or clinical strategies are performing, leading to savings in lives and costs. PurpleLab, who raised a Series B financing of $40M on July 2022, has also been certified as one of the few CMS Qualified Entities, enabling them to receive Medicare claims data under Parts A, B, and D to evaluate provider performance. For more information, visit purplelab.com.

___________________________

1 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), 2022

2 Source: Insider Intelligence | eMarketer, August 2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117896125/en/