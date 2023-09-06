Viant Strengthens Foothold in CTV With Direct Access

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), the leading people-based advertising technology company, has expanded Direct Access, to focus on the largest, premium CTV content owners, who collectively represent over 75% of the addressable CTV market in the United States. Direct Access, Viant’s supply path optimization initiative launched earlier this year, drives cost efficiencies and carbon reduction for advertisers by forging direct partnerships with leading publishers.

Fueled by the growth of Direct Access, Viant’s CTV business is currently outpacing the overall U.S. CTV market and represents the largest channel in Viant’s DSP. In addition, Direct Access marks another step Viant has taken to further its sustainability mission by creating efficiencies in the digital supply path that drive carbon reduction.

"We launched Direct Access in early 2023, and our journey since then has been defined by tremendous momentum and a surge in growth. Unlike other SPO endeavors, we are squarely and deliberately focused on representing the buy side and the CTV channel, and this intentional focus has translated into driving a more efficient supply path for both advertisers and publishers, alike,” said Tom Wolfe, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Viant. "Our program strengthens and optimizes the important connections within the marketing ecosystem while deepening Viant’s foothold in CTV.”

To further bolster its supply path optimization efforts, Viant is also proud to be joining the Prebid.org community. Prebid.org is an industry-wide initiative that drives standardized, transparent technology standards for advertising to make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

"I’m pleased to welcome Viant as a member of Prebid.org. We look forward to working collaboratively with Viant and leveraging their knowledge and expertise in creating more efficient, direct supply paths and SPO initiatives for the industry,” said Mike Racic, President at Prebid.org.

On October 11th, capitalizing on the momentum behind the Direct Access program, Viant will host "The Future of Supply Path Optimization in CTV” at Nasdaq’s headquarters in New York City. At the event, Viant will join leading publishers and advertisers to chart a path forward for creating more sustainable, efficient supply paths in CTV.

