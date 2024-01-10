Viant Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), the leading people-based advertising technology company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Viant’s AI Product Suite won in the category of Internet and Technology.

"We are very pleased that Viant’s AI product suite won the Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 Innovation award. The objective of our AI technology is to advance our platform towards our north star and vision of Autonomous Advertising,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder and CEO, Viant. "Viant’s AI technology is designed to simplify the complexity that programmatic traders face every day. Our solutions like Viant’s Chat with Data remove barriers by replacing complex coding requirements with natural language commands to activate first-party data, and optimize campaign efficiency and performance. This is the promise of Autonomous Advertising.”

Viant’s new AI suite and future product advancements, unveiled at its inaugural Innovation ‘23 event, streamline the complexities of digital advertising, bringing the ease-of-use characteristic of paid search and social media, where anyone can sign-up and buy ads without barriers to entry, to the purchase and measurement of programmatic advertising. Viant’s new AI suite includes: Viant Chat, Chat with Data, AI Bid Optimizer, and AI Recommendations.

"Innovation is driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Viant as they are leading by example and driving innovation through technology.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading people-based, advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant’s Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In the past year, Viant was recognized by G2 as a Leader in the DSP category and as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, earned Great Place to Work® certification, and became a founding member of Ad Net Zero. Viant’s Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook are also past recipients of EY’s Entrepreneurs of the Year award. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

