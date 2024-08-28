Viasat Appoints Gary Chase To Succeed Shawn Duffy As CFO, Effective Sept. 16

(RTTNews) - Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), a satellite communications company, announced Wednesday the appointment of Gary Chase as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 16. He will succeed Shawn Duffy, who will remain with Viasat in the newly created role of Chief Accounting Officer.

Chase joins Viasat from Delta Air Lines, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operational Finance and a member of the Delta Leadership Committee. He was with Delta for more than 12 years.

Prior to joining Delta, he was an Institutional Investor ranked analyst and Managing Director in equity research at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers in New York.

Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO of Viasat, said, "Gary's extensive operational experience, and his perspective as a Viasat customer, make him well positioned to increase financial and operational automation and rigor, and sharpen our focus on cash generation and Inmarsat integration. He will play a pivotal financial and business oversight role for Viasat, with emphasis on data systems architecture and linking operational and financial metrics, delivering efficiencies, and optimizing our capital structure..."