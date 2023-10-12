|
Viasat Confirms FY24, FY25 Guidance; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), a satellite communications company, on Thursday confirmed its guidance for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.
For fiscal 2024, the company still expects revenue growth in the high single-digits for the combined company with a slightly lower growth in Adjusted EBITDA over last year.
Additionally, the firm expects to grow revenue and Adjusted EBITDA again in fiscal 2025.
Further, Viasat provided an interim update on VS-3 F1 satellite status. The company said it expects to achieve synergies from Inmarsat transaction earlier than planned, and to materially lower capital expense profile moving forward.
Viasat now expects to reach the inflection point of sustainable positive free cash flow during the first half of calendar 2025, rather than the second half, as announced earlier, excluding the positive impact of satellite insurance proceeds.
In pre-market activity, Viasat shares are trading at $18.31, up 17.15% on Nasdaq.
