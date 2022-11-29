Victory Capital Named on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 for the Second Consecutive Year

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) is proud to announce that it has been ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list year over year. The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022. Victory Capital is ranked sixth in the Diversified Financials category, fourth in Texas and is the only company in its headquarters city of San Antonio to be included on the list.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fortune once again and rank in the top 10 within our industry,” said David Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital. "Being one of just 24 companies to make the list for the second straight year speaks to the dedication of our employees who deliver investment excellence and exceptional service to our clients and investors. We want to thank our shareholders, investors, and clients for their continued trust in us.”

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $154.7 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

