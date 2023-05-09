Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 22:30:00

Victory Capital Reports April 2023 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $157.6 billion as of April 30, 2023, and average assets under management for April of $157.6 billion. The Company also noted a single $1.1 billion institutional redemption occurred during April from a passive equity strategy that is represented below in the Solutions Asset Class. It was priced at three basis points and made no meaningful margin contribution.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

April 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Solutions

$

53,783

 

$

54,416

Fixed Income

 

26,467

 

 

26,535

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,017

 

 

29,035

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

15,100

 

 

15,648

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

11,462

 

 

11,425

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

15,196

 

 

14,868

Alternative Investments

 

3,371

 

 

3,317

Total Long-Term Assets

$

154,397

 

 

$

155,244

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,161

 

 

3,377

Total Assets Under Management

$

157,558

 

$

158,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

103,263

 

$

103,246

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

48,792

 

 

49,819

ETFs4

 

5,502

 

 

5,555

Total Assets Under Management

$

157,558

 

$

158,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

 

   

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

 

   

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

 

   

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $157.6 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices nationwide and investment professionals in the U.S. and abroad. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Twitter and LinkedIn.

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

