11.09.2024 22:29:00

Victory Capital Reports August 2024 Total Client Assets

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $173.8 billion, Other Assets of $4.9 billion, and Total Client Assets of $178.8 billion, as of August 31, 2024.

For the month of August, average Total AUM was $171.1 billion, average Other Assets was $4.9 billion, and average Total Client Assets was $176.0 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) 1

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

August 31, 2024

July 31, 2024

Solutions

$

61,315

 

$

59,942

Fixed Income

24,887

 

 

24,799

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

32,136

 

 

31,938

U.S. Small Cap Equity

15,688

 

 

16,100

U.S. Large Cap Equity

14,103

 

 

14,030

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

19,143

 

 

18,784

Alternative Investments

3,190

 

 

3,203

Total Long-Term Assets

$

170,462

 

$

168,795

Money Market / Short Term Assets

3,368

 

 

3,347

Total Assets Under Management2

$

173,830

 

$

172,142

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds3

$

115,877

 

$

114,889

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4

51,562

 

 

51,338

ETFs5

6,391

 

 

5,915

Total Assets Under Management

$

173,830

 

$

172,142

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets6

 

 

 

 

Institutional

$

4,942

 

$

4,809

Total Other Assets

$

4,942

 

$

4,809

 

 

 

 

 

Total Client Assets

 

 

 

 

Total Assets Under Management

$

173,830

 

$

172,142

Total Other Assets

4,942

 

 

4,809

Total Client Assets

$

178,772

 

$

176,951

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.
3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties and excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
6Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory’s Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $173.8 billion, and $178.8 billion in total client assets, as of August 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 46,80 0,43% Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen