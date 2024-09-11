Victory Capital Reports August 2024 Total Client Assets

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $173.8 billion, Other Assets of $4.9 billion, and Total Client Assets of $178.8 billion, as of August 31, 2024.

For the month of August, average Total AUM was $171.1 billion, average Other Assets was $4.9 billion, and average Total Client Assets was $176.0 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) 1 As of: By Asset Class August 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 Solutions $ 61,315 $ 59,942 Fixed Income 24,887 24,799 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 32,136 31,938 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,688 16,100 U.S. Large Cap Equity 14,103 14,030 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 19,143 18,784 Alternative Investments 3,190 3,203 Total Long-Term Assets $ 170,462 $ 168,795 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,368 3,347 Total Assets Under Management2 $ 173,830 $ 172,142 By Vehicle Mutual Funds3 $ 115,877 $ 114,889 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4 51,562 51,338 ETFs5 6,391 5,915 Total Assets Under Management $ 173,830 $ 172,142 Other Assets6 Institutional $ 4,942 $ 4,809 Total Other Assets $ 4,942 $ 4,809 Total Client Assets Total Assets Under Management $ 173,830 $ 172,142 Total Other Assets 4,942 4,809 Total Client Assets $ 178,772 $ 176,951

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.

3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties and excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

6Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory’s Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $173.8 billion, and $178.8 billion in total client assets, as of August 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

