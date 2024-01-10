Victory Capital Reports December 2023 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $166.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, and average assets under management for December of $163.5 billion. The Company also reported long-term net flows in the fourth quarter of -$1.1 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Dec 31, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 Solutions $ 59,585 $ 57,004 Fixed Income 24,355 23,994 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 30,604 29,050 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,959 14,586 U.S. Large Cap Equity 12,635 12,192 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 16,772 16,143 Alternative Investments 3,431 3,366 Total Long-Term Assets $ 163,340 $ 156,335 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,271 3,266 Total Assets Under Management $ 166,611 $ 159,600 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 108,802 $ 104,863 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 52,840 49,968 ETFs4 4,970 4,769 Total Assets Under Management $ 166,611 $ 159,600 1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

Fourth-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Victory Capital will report Fourth-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, February 9, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-330-3571 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

