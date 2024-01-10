10.01.2024 22:29:00

Victory Capital Reports December 2023 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $166.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, and average assets under management for December of $163.5 billion. The Company also reported long-term net flows in the fourth quarter of -$1.1 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

Dec 31, 2023

 

Nov 30, 2023

Solutions

$

59,585

 

$

57,004

Fixed Income

 

24,355

 

 

23,994

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

30,604

 

 

29,050

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

15,959

 

 

14,586

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

12,635

 

 

12,192

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

16,772

 

 

16,143

Alternative Investments

 

3,431

 

 

3,366

Total Long-Term Assets

$

163,340

 

$

156,335

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,271

 

 

3,266

Total Assets Under Management

$

166,611

 

$

159,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

108,802

 

$

104,863

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

52,840

 

 

49,968

ETFs4

 

4,970

 

 

4,769

Total Assets Under Management

$

166,611

 

$

159,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

Fourth-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details
Victory Capital will report Fourth-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, February 9, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-330-3571 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $166.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

