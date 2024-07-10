Victory Capital Reports June 2024 Total Client Assets

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $168.7 billion, Other Assets of $5.1 billion, and Total Client Assets of $173.8 billion, as of June 30, 2024.

For the month of June, average Total AUM was $168.7 billion, average Other Assets was $5.0 billion, and average Total Client Assets was $173.8 billion.

For the second quarter, the Company reported long-term AUM net flows of -$1.7 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) 1 As of: By Asset Class June 30, 2024 May 31, 2024 Solutions $ 58,936 $ 57,916 Fixed Income 24,398 24,215 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 31,015 31,725 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,182 15,647 U.S. Large Cap Equity 13,983 13,657 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 18,459 18,521 Alternative Investments 3,390 3,465 Total Long-Term Assets $ 165,362 $ 165,146 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,320 3,309 Total Assets Under Management2 $ 168,681 $ 168,455 By Vehicle Mutual Funds3 $ 112,584 $ 112,255 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4 50,657 50,814 ETFs5 5,440 5,386 Total Assets Under Management $ 168,681 $ 168,455 Other Assets6 Institutional $ 5,094 $ 4,938 Total Other Assets $ 5,094 $ 4,938 Total Client Assets Total Assets Under Management $ 168,681 $ 168,455 Total Other Assets 5,094 4,938 Total Client Assets $ 173,775 $ 173,394

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.

3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties and excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

6Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory’s Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.

Second-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Victory Capital will report second-quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, Friday, August 2, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-330-3571 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $168.7 billion, and $173.8 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710048755/en/