Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
10.07.2024 22:30:00

Victory Capital Reports June 2024 Total Client Assets

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $168.7 billion, Other Assets of $5.1 billion, and Total Client Assets of $173.8 billion, as of June 30, 2024.

For the month of June, average Total AUM was $168.7 billion, average Other Assets was $5.0 billion, and average Total Client Assets was $173.8 billion.

For the second quarter, the Company reported long-term AUM net flows of -$1.7 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) 1

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

June 30, 2024

 

May 31, 2024

Solutions

$

58,936

 

$

57,916

Fixed Income

 

24,398

 

 

24,215

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

31,015

 

 

31,725

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

15,182

 

 

15,647

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

13,983

 

 

13,657

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

18,459

 

 

18,521

Alternative Investments

 

3,390

 

 

3,465

Total Long-Term Assets

$

165,362

 

$

165,146

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,320

 

 

3,309

Total Assets Under Management2

$

168,681

 

$

168,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds3

$

112,584

 

$

112,255

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4

 

50,657

 

 

50,814

ETFs5

 

5,440

 

 

5,386

Total Assets Under Management

$

168,681

 

$

168,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets6

 

 

 

 

 

Institutional

$

5,094

 

$

4,938

Total Other Assets

$

5,094

 

$

4,938

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Client Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets Under Management

$

168,681

 

$

168,455

Total Other Assets

 

5,094

 

 

4,938

Total Client Assets

$

173,775

 

$

173,394

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets.
3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties and excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
6Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory’s Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.

Second-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Victory Capital will report second-quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, Friday, August 2, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-330-3571 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $168.7 billion, and $173.8 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A- 43,80 -0,90% Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten im Donnerstagshandel zulegen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen