09.11.2023 22:29:00

Victory Capital Reports October 2023 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $148.9 billion as of October 31, 2023, and average assets under management for October of $151.3 billion.

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

Oct. 31, 2023

Sept. 30, 2023

Solutions

$

52,855

 

$

53,998

Fixed Income

 

23,254

 

 

23,790

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

26,968

 

 

28,235

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

13,642

 

 

14,650

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

11,283

 

 

11,596

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

14,478

 

 

14,807

Alternative Investments

 

3,193

 

 

3,222

Total Long-Term Assets

$

145,675

 

$

150,298

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,214

 

 

3,208

Total Assets Under Management

$

148,888

 

$

153,506

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

98,229

 

$

101,138

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

46,105

 

 

47,658

ETFs4

 

4,555

 

 

4,710

Total Assets Under Management

$

148,888

 

$

153,506

 

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

 

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $148.9 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.

