Viking Therapeutics Gives Investors Another Reason to Remain Bullish on Its Future

Shares of pharmaceutical upstart Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) have been soaring this year thanks to high hopes for VK2735, its promising GLP-1 weight loss treatment. Although the company doesn't have an approved product yet and isn't generating consistent revenue, the excitement around GLP-1 has been sufficient to send the stock's valuation north of $7 billion.Viking, however, is involved in more than just GLP-1 development. And recently, it gave investors an additional reason to be excited about its future growth prospects.On Oct. 9, Viking released results from an early-stage trial of VK0214. The 28-day trial demonstrated that the treatment was effective in reducing plasma levels of very long-chain fatty acids for people with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that occurs in 1 in 17,000 births. The trial showed that the treatment was also safe and well-tolerated, which is the key aim of a trial at such an early stage. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool