VinFast Officially Launches VF MPV 7 In The Philippines



EQS Newswire / 06/05/2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2026 – VinFast has officially launched the VF MPV 7 electric vehicle in the Philippines, marking the third international market where the model is present. The launch further strengthens VinFast's diverse product portfolio in the country and reaffirms its commitment to making electric mobility more accessible, thereby accelerating the transition toward greener transportation in the Philippines.



In the Philippines, the VF MPV 7 is priced at PHP 1,518,000 for the battery-included version and PHP 1,239,000 under the battery subscription model.

In the Philippines, the VF MPV 7 is priced at PHP 1,518,000 for the battery-included version and PHP 1,239,000 under the battery subscription model. The flexible battery subscription policy is tailored to real-world usage needs, with a monthly fee of PHP 2,700 for distances of up to 2,000 km and PHP 4,150 for distances exceeding 2,000 km.



Starting from May 5, 2026, customers can place orders for the VF MPV 7 through VinFast dealerships nationwide. Notably, until May 31, 2026, the first 1,000 customers will be entitled to a promotional program, including one year of free battery subscription for usage of up to 2,000 km per month. Customers opting to purchase the vehicle with battery included will receive a direct discount of PHP 27,200.





Positioned as a versatile 7-seater electric MPV for families, the VF MPV 7 targets customers seeking a meaningful upgrade from conventional MPVs. With the MPV segment accounting for nearly 20% of total automotive sales in the Philippines, the VF MPV 7 offers a well-balanced solution combining spaciousness, strong performance, and competitive ownership costs, addressing the most critical criteria for family vehicle buyers.



The VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 x 1,872 x 1,734 mm with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, delivering interior space that exceeds typical segment standards and suits the needs of multi-generational families. The vehicle is developed around the "golden ratio" characteristic of MPVs, with wheels pushed toward the corners to optimize cabin space. This is combined with a modern design language, VinFast's signature V-shaped LED daytime running lights, and 19-inch alloy wheels, creating a well-balanced and robust appearance.



The interior is configured to maximize space and practicality, ensuring comfort for all occupants, including those in the third row. Cargo capacity reaches up to 1,240 liters, providing flexibility for both daily use and long-distance travel. The VF MPV 7 is equipped with an electric motor delivering 150 kW of power and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a 60.13 kWh battery, enabling a driving range of up to 450 km on a full charge under NEDC standards. Fast-charging capability allows the battery to charge from 10% to 70% in approximately 30 minutes, ensuring flexible operation in real-world conditions.



Notably, the VF MPV 7 offers a clear advantage in monthly operating costs, as energy expenses remain stable and significantly lower than those of gasoline-powered vehicles in the same segment, helping optimize total cost of ownership over the long term. Owners also benefit from free charging at V-Green stations across the Philippines through March 2029, along with a 7-year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty and a 10-year or 200,000 km battery warranty, among the best in the segment.





Mr. Antonio Zara, CEO of VinFast Southeast Asia, said: "The launch of the VF MPV 7 in the Philippines marks another step forward in VinFast's global expansion strategy and demonstrates our long-term commitment to this market. With its spacious interior, strong performance, optimized operating costs, and sustainable ownership value, we believe the VF MPV 7 will serve as a comprehensive upgrade for Filipino families and set a new benchmark in the MPV segment."



Alongside the product introduction, VinFast has continued to strengthen its comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem in the Philippines by expanding its dealership and aftersales network. The company is also implementing attractive policies such as free charging, long-term warranties, and flexible buying solutions to lower barriers to EV adoption and enhance the overall ownership experience.



Hashtag: #VinFast

In the Philippines, the VF MPV 7 is priced at PHP 1,518,000 for the battery-included version and PHP 1,239,000 under the battery subscription model. The flexible battery subscription policy is tailored to real-world usage needs, with a monthly fee of PHP 2,700 for distances of up to 2,000 km and PHP 4,150 for distances exceeding 2,000 km.Starting from May 5, 2026, customers can place orders for the VF MPV 7 through VinFast dealerships nationwide. Notably, until May 31, 2026, the first 1,000 customers will be entitled to a promotional program, including one year of free battery subscription for usage of up to 2,000 km per month. Customers opting to purchase the vehicle with battery included will receive a direct discount of PHP 27,200.Positioned as a versatile 7-seater electric MPV for families, the VF MPV 7 targets customers seeking a meaningful upgrade from conventional MPVs. With the MPV segment accounting for nearly 20% of total automotive sales in the Philippines, the VF MPV 7 offers a well-balanced solution combining spaciousness, strong performance, and competitive ownership costs, addressing the most critical criteria for family vehicle buyers.The VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 x 1,872 x 1,734 mm with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, delivering interior space that exceeds typical segment standards and suits the needs of multi-generational families. The vehicle is developed around the "golden ratio" characteristic of MPVs, with wheels pushed toward the corners to optimize cabin space. This is combined with a modern design language, VinFast's signature V-shaped LED daytime running lights, and 19-inch alloy wheels, creating a well-balanced and robust appearance.The interior is configured to maximize space and practicality, ensuring comfort for all occupants, including those in the third row. Cargo capacity reaches up to 1,240 liters, providing flexibility for both daily use and long-distance travel. The VF MPV 7 is equipped with an electric motor delivering 150 kW of power and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a 60.13 kWh battery, enabling a driving range of up to 450 km on a full charge under NEDC standards. Fast-charging capability allows the battery to charge from 10% to 70% in approximately 30 minutes, ensuring flexible operation in real-world conditions.Notably, the VF MPV 7 offers a clear advantage in monthly operating costs, as energy expenses remain stable and significantly lower than those of gasoline-powered vehicles in the same segment, helping optimize total cost of ownership over the long term. Owners also benefit from free charging at V-Green stations across the Philippines through March 2029, along with a 7-year or 160,000 km vehicle warranty and a 10-year or 200,000 km battery warranty, among the best in the segment.said: "Alongside the product introduction, VinFast has continued to strengthen its comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem in the Philippines by expanding its dealership and aftersales network. The company is also implementing attractive policies such as free charging, long-term warranties, and flexible buying solutions to lower barriers to EV adoption and enhance the overall ownership experience.Hashtag: #VinFast The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: VinFast

News Source: VinFast 06/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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