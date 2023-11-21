Vintage Wine Estates Names Farzana Shubarna as Vice President of Operations

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) ("VWE” or the "Company”), one of the top wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-consumer platform, today announced the appointment of Farzana Shubarna in the newly created role of Vice President of Operations. Ms. Shubarna brings extensive international experience driving value creation from her strategic leadership roles in manufacturing, warehousing, sustainability programs and end-to-end supply chain operations for the fast-moving consumer goods and nutrition industries.

"VWE is strategically looking for the highest level of talent in the marketplace today,” said Zach Long, Chief Operations Officer, Vintage Wine Estates. "We believe we can fully leverage the expertise that Farzana is able to bring to our Company with her differentiated experience to drive increased efficiencies and best-in-class practices.”

"I am thrilled to join the Vintage Wine Estates team,” Ms. Shubarna said. "I believe my many years focused on production processes and supply chain best practices at multiple global industries can be applied at VWE to advance our efforts to improve productivity and cash generation. I look forward to working with the teams at the Hopland Facility in Hopland, California, ACE Cider in Sonoma County, California, and Meiers’ Wine Cellars in Cincinnati, Ohio to improve efficiencies and performance at these key production facilities for VWE.”

Ms. Shubarna previously served as Global Director, Center of Excellence for Unilever LTD, where she was responsible for strategic programs involving operational efficiency, digital transformation, and sustainability for Unilever’s network of contract manufacturing factories in Asia, the Americas and Europe.

Prior to her experience at Unilever LTD, Ms. Shubarna held roles as Group Supply Chain Director at DSM Nutritional Group; Group Supply Chain Director, Fragrance at International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc.; Regional Director of Logistics & 3PM, USA at L’Oreal USA; and Project Manager, Engineering Manager, and Maintenance Reliability Engineer at Anheuser Busch Inc., USA.

Ms. Shubarna earned her Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering with honors at Stevens Institute of Technology and her MBA in Finance at Rutgers University. She is multilingual, speaking fluent Hindi, Japanese and Bengali. She has also achieved Six Sigma Certification.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the best quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than 2.2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. With approximately 40 brands, key focus brands include ACE Cider, Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, and Kunde, many of which have achieved critical acclaim. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and private label and custom wine making services. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the U.S. wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the range of $10 to $20 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at ir.vintagewineestates.com.

