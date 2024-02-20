Vir Biotechnology Announces Dr. Phil Pang Will Step Down as Chief Medical Officer

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Executive Vice President, and Chief Medical Officer, Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., has decided to leave the company at the end of March 2024 to spend more time with his family. The Company has initiated a search for a successor.

"Phil has served as a formidable leader at Vir, where he played a major part in the development of sotrovimab during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his background in infectious diseases, he has built strong teams with a mission of targeting major unmet needs globally, including chronic hepatitis delta, hepatitis B, and HIV,” said Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Vir’s Chief Executive Officer. "He leaves behind a strong team of drug developers, positioning us well for continued success. I wish him the very best.”

"I am humbled by all that Vir has accomplished in the last seven years, and it has been an honor to lead such a world-class team of experts. Now, after a period of reflection, I have decided to spend more time with my family,” said Dr. Pang. "I leave a very capable development team that will inform the strategy and enable a smooth transition for a new Chief Medical Officer. I am inspired by Marianne’s vision of the future at Vir, and I look forward to continuing to watch the company flourish.”

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by treating and preventing infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including other viral-associated diseases. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta and hepatitis B viruses and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may,” "will,” "plan,” "potential,” "aim,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "promising” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated progress and the potential impact of Vir’s clinical and preclinical development programs and expectations related thereto; potential of, and expectations for, Vir’s Hepatitis Delta, Hepatitis B and HIV programs, clinical trials and the expected timing of data readouts and presentations. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

