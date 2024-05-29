Vir Biotechnology Appoints Mark Eisner, M.D., M.P.H. as Chief Medical Officer

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Mark D. Eisner, M.D., M.P.H. will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective June 03, 2024. Dr. Eisner will be a part of the company’s Executive Management Team and will report directly to Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Vir’s Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Eisner comes from Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., where he most recently held the position of CMO. In this role, he led all development functions which included biometrics, regulatory, clinical science, clinical operations, drug safety, and pharmacology. Prior to his most recent tenure with Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Dr. Eisner served as CMO at FibroGen where he led all development functions, which included being the Head of China clinical development and clinical operations. Dr. Eisner has also been with Genentech nearly 11 years and served as their Senior Vice President of Global Head of Product Development Immunology, Infectious Disease and Ophthalmology and was accountable for late-stage clinical development of many products including strategy, clinical trials and budget. He brings to Vir deep immunology and infectious disease expertise with clinical development experience. Dr. Eisner has an impressive track record of leading teams during times of strategically evolving portfolios.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark, a seasoned and highly respected scientist, clinician, and leader, to Vir’s Executive Management Team. His exceptional leadership skills with late-stage clinical experience and deep knowledge of immunology and infectious disease will be critical to the next phase of Vir’s growth,” said Dr. De Backer. "In addition to his proven track record of overseeing multiple products across various indications while securing breakthrough therapy designation, Mark’s visionary and enterprise mindset will be of great benefit to Vir as we focus on bringing medicine to patients with unmet medical needs.”

Dr. Eisner completed his A.B. degree in human biology at Stanford University and his M.D. degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He also has an M.P.H. focusing on epidemiology from the University of California Berkeley, School of Public Health. He has an impressive list of publications and patents, honors and awards, and services for professional organizations.

"I am thrilled to be joining Vir at this critical time and am looking forward to working with the talented teams to advance our clinical development programs,” said Dr. Eisner. "I have always admired the bold mission of the company. Patients have always been my guiding compass, so I am excited to have this opportunity to help translate Vir’s groundbreaking science into advances for human health.”

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by treating and preventing infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to modulate the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta and hepatitis B viruses, and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may,” "will,” "plan,” "potential,” "aim,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "promising” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vir’s strategy and plans, the potential clinical effects of tobevibart and elebsiran, the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of tobevibart and elebsiran, the timing, nature and significance of data from Vir’s multiple ongoing trials evaluating tobevibart and elebsiran, including the SOLSTICE data, the timing of any further releases of data or of any presentations or investor conference calls, Vir’s plans and expectations for its CHD and CHB programs, and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data or results observed during clinical trials or in data readouts; the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs, delays or other unexpected hurdles; difficulties in collaborating with other companies; successful development and/or commercialization of alternative product candidates by Vir’s competitors; changes in expected or existing competition; delays in or disruptions to Vir’s business or clinical trials due to geopolitical changes or other external factors; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529079100/en/