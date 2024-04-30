|
30.04.2024 22:05:00
Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the BofA Securities Healthcare Conference 2024
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Healthcare Conference 2024 on Tuesday, May 14, at 4:20 p.m. PT / 7:20 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.
About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by treating and preventing infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to modulate the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta and hepatitis B viruses and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430254007/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vir Biotechnology Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: Vir Biotechnology präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Vir Biotechnology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.24
|Ausblick: Vir Biotechnology mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Vir Biotechnology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vir Biotechnology Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vir Biotechnology Inc Registered Shs
|10,39
|13,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.