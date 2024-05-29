Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by treating and preventing infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to modulate the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta and hepatitis B viruses and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

