03.10.2024 22:00:00
Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Viral Hepatitis Virtual Conference
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) today announced that Mark Eisner, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Viral Hepatitis Virtual Conference on Tuesday, October 8, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.
About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Vir’s clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections, in addition to multiple oncology programs. Vir also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of other infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.



