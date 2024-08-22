|
22.08.2024 14:05:00
Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, at 1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET in New York City.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.
About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Vir’s clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections, in addition to multiple oncology programs. Vir also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of other infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240822961651/en/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vir Biotechnology Inc Registered Shs
|8,43
|-2,83%
