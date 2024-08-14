+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 14:32:05

Viracta Reports Positive Results From Phase 2 NAVAL-1 Study

(RTTNews) - Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) Wednesday reported positive results from Phase 2 NAVAL-1 study of nanatinostat in combination with antiviral agent valganciclovir (Nana-val) in patients with relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

A total of 21 patients with primarily stage III-IV disease received nanatinostat in combination with valganciclovir across the first two stages of the study. Combined Stage 1 and Stage 2 results from the Phase 2 NAVAL-1 trial showed overall response rate of 33 percent and the complete response rate of 19 percent.

Further, Nana-val was generally well-tolerated.

"Published literature suggests that EBV-positive lymphomas are a distinct oncological disease associated with poorer survival outcomes than EBV-negative lymphomas. We believe it is critical to treat these patients as early as possible with an EBV-targeted therapy to improve patient outcomes. Our updated Nana-val clinical development plan is designed to address this urgent need and expedite a randomized controlled trial, which we plan to initiate in 2025 to support potential registration," said Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta.

