Virax Biolabs Group Aktie

WKN DE: A3DN3P / ISIN: KYG9495L1095

04.12.2025 12:26:20

Virax Biolabs Unveils $5 Million Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) announced on Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of 12.5 million shares at the price of $0.40 per share for expected gross proceeds of $5 million.

This also includes preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 12.5 million shares at a purchase price of $0.40 per ordinary share and an associated preferred investment option in a private placement.

Virax Biolabs intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The private placement is expected to close on or about December 4, 2025

In addition, the company has agreed to complete the Securities and Exchange Commission paperwork with a deadline of 45 days, such that it allows the investors to legally resell all their current and future shares.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is the placement agent for the offering.

VRAX closed Wednesday's trade 75.11% higher at $0.68. In pre-market, the stock is down 16.16% at $0.57.

