08.05.2023 14:37:00

Virgin Galactic Announces Crew for Return to Space in Late May

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced the mission specialists who will take part in the upcoming Unity 25 mission. Unity 25 is the final assessment of the full spaceflight system and astronaut experience ahead of the first commercial flight, ‘Galactic 01’, planned for late June.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

