Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
|
30.10.2025 11:05:12
Virgin Media O2 teams with Musk’s Starlink to offer improved UK rural mobile coverage
Service to launch in 2026 will be the first in Britain to connect phones to satellites automatically Virgin Media O2 has announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s satellite company aimed at improving rural mobile network coverage in the UK.The deal with Starlink is said to be the first of its kind to allow consumers to automatically connect phones via satellites when no standard mobile signal is available, tapping into the company’s position as the world’s largest satellite-to-mobile constellation. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!