Virginia Department of Transportation Selects Iteris for Traffic Operations Support Services

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been chosen by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to provide statewide traffic operations support services, representing continued demand for Iteris’ managed services and software-as-a-service in a key geographic market.

Under the terms of the $2.9 million one-year contract (renewable for two one-year extensions) with CAI, a global technology services firm, Iteris will leverage its ClearAsset software to expand the asset management program support to include IP-addressable assets for both the statewide signal maintenance program and Traffic Operations Center assets program. Additionally, Iteris will provide operations support for VDOT’s 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC).

ClearAsset will enable VDOT to track and maintain the inventory and condition of technology equipment deployed in the field or warehoused, conduct lifecycle analysis, and monitor asset performance over time. This service improves traffic sensor uptime for improved overall operations, and management of traffic signals and highway intelligent transportation systems.

Iteris will also provide further program support services such as contractor performance management, asset database management, asset inventory management, and network change management.

This project aims to aggregate all VDOT operations technology assets under a single operations and maintenance program to increase operational efficiency and improve daily operations and maintenance responsiveness. It will bring together the existing 15,000+ ITS assets, which were previously operated and maintained by different divisions, as well as add an estimated 12,000 signal assets at 3,200 signalized intersections.

"We are proud to continue to support VDOT’s goals of improving safety, mobility and sustainability in the Commonwealth of Virginia by embarking on this progressive regional improvement project,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, general manager, mobility operations services at Iteris. "This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ managed services and SaaS solutions, and will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of Virginia’s existing transportation infrastructure, while also increasing sustainability.”

