VirTra Up 14% In Pre-market Following Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of VirTra, Inc. (VTSI), provider of simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, are rising more than 14 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $10.90, after reporting improved fourth-quarter results.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased to $2.8 million or $0.25 per share from $1.4 million or $0.13 per share in the same quarter a year ago, driven by strong demand.

Revenue for the quarter grew 16 percent year-over-year to $10.1 million.

Looking ahead, VirTra CFO Alanna Boudreau commented, "We anticipate continued revenue and profitability expansion as we move into additional markets outside of law enforcement in 2024."

VirTra shares had closed at $9.54, down 7.20 percent on Monday. The stock has been trading in the range of $4.20 - $12.93 in the last 1 year.