Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
30.10.2025 10:06:00
Visa Posts Strong Double-Digit Growth -- Time to Buy the Stock?
Payments remains one of the steadier parts of tech-enabled finance, and Visa (NYSE: V) just gave investors fresh evidence. The network reported another period of double-digit revenue growth and announced a significant dividend increase.Visa's latest update is encouraging, ultimately providing an upbeat report on payments volume and cross-border activity. But it also offers a good reminder of the role of client incentives in the net revenue line (more on this in a bit).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Now is the time for Argentina to float the peso (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|Now is the time for Argentina to float the peso (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25