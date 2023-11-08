|
08.11.2023 14:30:00
Vistagen to Present at Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that company management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference taking place November 14 – 15, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.
Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
- Shawn Singh, Vistagen CEO, will provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, November 14 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
A webcast will be accessible through the "Events” page in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com. Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact their Stifel representative.
About Vistagen
Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those currently available for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen's pipeline contains six clinical-stage product candidates, including fasedienol (PH94B), itruvone (PH10), PH80, PH15, and PH284, each an investigational agent belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines, as well as AV-101, which is an oral prodrug of an antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR). Pherines are neuroactive nasal sprays designed with an innovative proposed mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity and can beneficially impact key neural circuits in the brain without systemic absorption or direct activity on neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression, and several other CNS disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108051546/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VistaGen Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: VistaGen Therapeutics stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.22
|Ausblick: VistaGen Therapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.22
|Ausblick: VistaGen Therapeutics vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.06.22
|Ausblick: VistaGen Therapeutics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: VistaGen Therapeutics präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.21
|Ausblick: VistaGen Therapeutics zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu VistaGen Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErneute Zahlenflut an den Börsenparketts: ATX mit leichten Aufschlägen -- DAX nimmt im Verlauf etwas Fahrt auf -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls leicht nach oben. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.