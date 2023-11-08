Vistagen to Present at Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that company management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference taking place November 14 – 15, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Shawn Singh, Vistagen CEO, will provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, November 14 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast will be accessible through the "Events” page in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com. Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact their Stifel representative.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those currently available for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen's pipeline contains six clinical-stage product candidates, including fasedienol (PH94B), itruvone (PH10), PH80, PH15, and PH284, each an investigational agent belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines, as well as AV-101, which is an oral prodrug of an antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR). Pherines are neuroactive nasal sprays designed with an innovative proposed mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity and can beneficially impact key neural circuits in the brain without systemic absorption or direct activity on neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression, and several other CNS disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108051546/en/