31.10.2023 13:08:36

Vita Coco Q3 Profit, Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO), a provider of non-alcoholic beverages, Tuesday reported higher profit in the third quarter, driven by increase in sales. The company also raised its full-year sales outlook.

Net profit in the third quarter increased to $15 million, or $0.26 per share from $7 million, or $0.13 per share in the comparable quarter last year.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales grew 11% to $138 million from $124 million a year ago, helped by increase in sales and volume in Vita Coco Coconut Water. The consensus estimate was for $138.33 million.

The compay now expects full-year sales to grow 13%-15%, up from the previous outlook of 10%-12% growth. The Street expects sales to increase 12.2% for the year.

Vita Coco shares were up more than 6% in pre-market. The stock had closed at $23.37, down 4.06% on Monday. It has traded in the range of $7.39-$33.29 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Corinthian Colleges Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Corinthian Colleges Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Asiatische Börsen uneins
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen