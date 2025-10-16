16.10.2025 09:09:44

Vitec Software Earnings Up In Q3

(RTTNews) - Vitec Software Group AB (VIT-B.ST), a provider of vertical software, on Thursday reported an increase in income for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

For the interim period, income attributable to the parent company's shareholders increased SEK 84.90 million from SEK 52.68 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 2.82 versus SEK 2.85 last year.

EBITA decreased 5 percent to SEK 235.31 million from SEK 247.88 million in the prior year.

Operating profit increased 3 percent to SEK 176.30 million from SEK 170.72 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to SEK 854.84 million from SEK 813.67 million in the previous year.

Net sales increased to SEK 854.84 million from SEK 809.25 million in the previous year.

Vitec Software is currently trading 3.21% lesser at SEK 363.60 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.10.25 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen im Blick: ATX und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstagmorgen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex weisen am Donnerstag rote Vorzeichen aus. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es unterdessen in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen