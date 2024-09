Vivos Therapeutics Offers Of 1.363 Mln Shares At $3.15/share, Pre-Market Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS), a medical device and technology company, announced on Thursday that it has inked a deal with institutional investors to sell 1.363 million shares at $3.15 per share in a registered direct offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be around $4.3 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering anticipated to be closed on or about September 20.

VVOS was trading down by 23 percent at $3.180 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.