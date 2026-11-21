On its first half of fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) upgraded its full-year financial guidance following accelerated revenue growth across European and African markets. The business isn't sitting still as it trims operational complexity and expands enterprise digital services to fuel long-term cash generation. Three things management said stand out.

Management upgraded its full-year outlook to reflect 21% organic growth in adjusted free cash flow and 7% growth in adjusted EBITDAaL at the midpoints of its guidance ranges, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization after leases. Acceleration in European and African markets provides the baseline for this higher cash generation.

To widen margins, management's executing structural expense reductions across its footprint, including 2,300 headcount cuts in Germany. The broader initiative aims to reduce addressable costs by more than 30% to capture over 1 billion euros in annual net OpEx, or operating expenses, savings by fiscal 2030.

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