Vodafone Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1XA83 / ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39
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21.11.2026 23:31:04
Vodafone: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its first half of fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) upgraded its full-year financial guidance following accelerated revenue growth across European and African markets. The business isn't sitting still as it trims operational complexity and expands enterprise digital services to fuel long-term cash generation. Three things management said stand out.
Management upgraded its full-year outlook to reflect 21% organic growth in adjusted free cash flow and 7% growth in adjusted EBITDAaL at the midpoints of its guidance ranges, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization after leases. Acceleration in European and African markets provides the baseline for this higher cash generation.
To widen margins, management's executing structural expense reductions across its footprint, including 2,300 headcount cuts in Germany. The broader initiative aims to reduce addressable costs by more than 30% to capture over 1 billion euros in annual net OpEx, or operating expenses, savings by fiscal 2030.
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Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC
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20.11.26
|FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Handel in London: FTSE 100 gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|LSE-Handel FTSE 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Minuszeichen in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Stockpickers: Fuller, Smith & Turner, Dialight, Vodafone (Financial Times)
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13.11.26
|Freitagshandel in London: FTSE 100 am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Aufschläge in London: FTSE 100 mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|17.11.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|11.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vodafone Group PLC
|1,27
|-1,78%
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